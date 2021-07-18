Big Pharma Demands That People Stop Calling It Big Pharma

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 18 July 2021

image for Big Pharma Demands That People Stop Calling It Big Pharma
CHICAGO – (Satire News) – The word coming out of the headquarters of several marjor pharmaceutical companies is that they want people to stop referring to them as Big Pharma.

An executive with Pizer said that when individuals hear the name Big Pharma it conjures up a big, mean, greedy, money-hungry company.

The Pizer official was told that the American people all agree that pharmaceutical corporations are all in fact big, mean, greedy, money-hungry-as-shit companies.

Executives with Bristol-Myers and Merck commented that they are getting ready to turn their lawyers loose on networks, such as Fox News, who continue to refer to them as Big Pharma.

Meanwhile, Vice-President Kamala Harris told the Big Phara companies to stop their belly-aching and grow some balls. She then added that if the effen Big Pharma shoe fits, then wear it bitches.

