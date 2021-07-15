PETA Demands That Mexico Immediately Stop It’s Bullfights, Cockfights, and Burrofights

CHICAGO – (Sports News) – PETA has tried for years to stop the famous Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain – to no avail.

They have tried to stop kangaroo fights in Australia – to no avail.

And they’ve tried – unsuccessfully to stop turtle branding that is occurring in Viet Nam.

So now the People for The Ethical Treatment of Animals have turned their eyes south of the border – to the land of Ole! Ole! Ole!

In a letter to Mexico’s Secretary of the Treasury Rogelio Ramirez De La O, PETA stated, in no uncertain terms, that Mexico immediately put a stop to that country’s bullfights, cockfights, and burrofights.

They further noted that if Mexico refuses to do so, then PETA will do everything within its power to stop the importing to the United States of tequila, avocados, pinatas, maracas, and Mexican jumping beans.

SIDENOTE: Mexico's Treasury Secretary De La O, responded by saying “I got your ‘stop’ right here bitches!”