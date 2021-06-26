Britney Spears Desperate For Money Agrees To Pose Naked In Playboy

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – BuzzFuzz reports that the singer who was known as the “Princess of Pop,” has really been through tons of stress due to her lawsuits against her father, her step uncle, and her second cousin twice removed; once forcibly.

Britney Spears, the original “Oops I Did It Again” girl talked to Sonora Cahoots with BuzzFuzz and confided to her that the legal bills are mounting up.

The singer revealed that she has already had to sell one of her Ferraris, one of her Jaguars, and one of her Lamborghinis.

The blonde songstress commented that in order to help pay for some of the astounding legal fees she has decided to do a centerfold layout spread in the premier men’s magazine Playboy.

Britney, who at 39, still has one sizzling hot, fantastic-looking body told Miss Cahoots that she is being paid $2.7 million for the unheard of 7 page layout, which will feature her in the tightest Daisy Duke short shorts in existence.

She smiled as she said that Playboy is flying her down to Tulum, Mexico, which is an ancient Mayan village paradise for the photo shoot.

Britney, giggled as she recalled that she had been to Tulum back in the summer of 2019, with a certain, famous, unnamed Kentucky Derby jockey.

Brit, then said somewhat tongue-in-cheek that the setting is so sensuously erotic, that she can get orgasms just by listening to the turquoise-colored waves.