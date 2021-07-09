Donald Trump Files Lawsuits Against Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Jack-in-the-Box

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 9 July 2021

image for Donald Trump Files Lawsuits Against Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Jack-in-the-Box
Thousands of well-respected psychiatrists say that Ivanka's physical attraction to her father is really weird-as-shit.

PALM BEACH, Florida - (Satire News) – Vox Populi reports that Trump has always been lawsuit happy. His sex therapist says that it stems from the fact that he has always felt underendowed in the dicky poo (cock) department.

The National Register of Lawsuit Filing notes that just in the past 25 years alone, DJT has filed a grand total of 2,902 lawsuits and the four latest include Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Jack-in-the-Box.

Regarding the fast foot franchise lawsuit, Trumptard claims that he appeared in a commercial for the Jack chain and he was not paid.

Well as Nancy Pelosi remarked upon hearing that “Welcome to the club you low-life, cheapskate, pumpkin-faced fibberino, as they say in Italia.”

Meanwhile Google, Twitter, and Facebook have all countersued and law pundits claim that Trump will lose and end up having to pay upwards of $18 million for wasting the court’s time.

In a Related Story. Stormy Daniels, Trump’s one-time spanker, told Kelly Ripa that she is getting ready to release around 20 photos of the Donaldo’s weird-as-hell shaped penis on Wikileaks.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFacebookGoogleJack in the BoxlawsuitsTwitter

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more