McDonalds To Honor President Trump With A New Modified Burger

NEW YORK CITY – The McDonalds Corporation has stated that they, like all fast food restaurants, are losing a tremendous amount of business.

The New York World Register newspaper is reporting that people are not going out to eat because of the COVID-19 flu virus, and are, instead, making their own burgers in their homes, apartments, or trailers.

The paper recently interviewed President Trump, and informed him that Mickey D’s, in appreciation of his eating roughly 90 Big Macs a month, has decided to honor him with a Big Mac modified burger that they are calling the McTrump.

The president was extremely thrilled, and asked if he was going to get paid. The company said that they could not pay him, but that they would be glad to send 300 Big Macs to the White House.

Trump responded by saying that he was perfectly flattered, and asked what the new McTrump burger was going to consist of.

He was told that it would be exactly like the standard Big Mac except that the modified burger would also contain three slices of ham in his honor.

POTUS was trilled and remarked that he has always loved eating pig products like ham, pork chops, bacon, hot dogs, spam, sausage, chorizo, chicharrones, and okra.

When told that okra is not a pig product he replied that it sure as hell is and he informed the McDonalds officials that okra comes from the sex organs of mature hogs.