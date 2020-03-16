Donald Trump Confesses That He Is Seriously Considering Cancelling The Upcoming Presidential Election

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Trump recently met with his top adviser, Kellyanne Conway, and his daughter, Ivanka, and they have decided that it will probably be in the best interests of the country if the 2020 Presidential Election is cancelled.

POTUS stated that, since he is way ahead in the polls, it would really just be a waste of both his and the Democratic nominee’s money if the election was held.

Kellyanne pointed out that anyone who has a television can clearly see that at least 94% of the American people totally agree with the amazingly presidential way that DJT is running the country.

Ivanka chimed in, and said, “Yes, Kell, I totally agree with you, and furthermore, my daddy is not only the most perfect daddy in the entire world, he is also the most perfect president in the entire universe.”

“Thank you, sweetie,” Trump said, grinning from ear-to-ear, “It is easy to see that you got everything from me, and really nothing from your mama; except, of course, for your gender, your long hair, and your love of chicken enchiladas.”