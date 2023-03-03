CCN Reports 'Drug Hippos' Being Given Away by the Country of Colombia

Would anyone want a Pet Hippo?

They are three tons of wet fun - but you have to live on a lake or river - or be put in a very large Hippo Pool.

Colombian Drug Kingpin Pablo Escobar imported them to a Colombian river 10 years ago - when he ran the Country.

Now there are 200 Hippos and growing.

They love the Cocaine bales floating downriver.

They need a good Home and are just perfect for some American billionaire who doesn't pay any taxes - and has money for an exotic hobby.

Or maybe a 'Hippo for your Honey' - A belated Valentines present.

A major Dogfood company has asked for the whole Lot - they are thinking of having a Petting Zoo at the Factory.

Colombia is thinking about it.

(Conchita Lucita Morales - CCN - Bogota)