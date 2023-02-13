US Custom Agents Find $35.8 Million In Cocaine Stuffed In Electric Vibrators

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 13 February 2023

image for US Custom Agents Find $35.8 Million In Cocaine Stuffed In Electric Vibrators
US Customs agents in Eagle Pass, Texas will auction off the 2022 , 18-wheeler.

EAGLE PASS, Texas - (Satire News) - United States Custom Agents report finding cocaine stuffed in a shipment of vibrators.

US agent Mills R. Sunfax said that the coke was found in 200 vibrators that were in an 18-wheeler truck that was bound for Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Sunfax said that the street value of the cocaine, which was found to be 99.91% pure was $35.8 million.

The Yucatan White Cocaine was manufactured in a cocaine factory located in the southern state of Yucatan, in Mexico.

The driver, identified as Lorenzo "Bucky" Lozano told the authorities that he had no knowledge of the coke stuffed vibrators.

A spokesperson for the Eagle Pass Custon Dept. said that Lozano was given a lie detector test, which he passed with a score of 99¼.

SIDENOTE: Lozano was allowed to return to his home in Poza Rica, Mexico, after signing a paper that he would never again set foot in the USA.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cocainesex toysvibrator

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more