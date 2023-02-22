Moldova Parking Spot for Joe’s Stuff

While in Poland, praising the president f Moldova, Biden said he had too many military tanks and planes and weapons of all sorts, and that he needed to “Park them somewhere”.

That “where” is Moldova. Reporters asked if he was building up a military presence in Moldova to pressure Russia’s ally, the Transnistria region that is squeezed between Moldova and Ukraine?

He said, “Nope. Just need a good parking spot for my stuff.”

The Russian Ambassador to Poland said, “This is obviously an act of aggression on America’s part. We were here trying to take over Moldova first. Now Biden comes in with his parking bullshit? No one bullshits like Russia! Biden will pay! We’ll park military hardware in Cuba! Want to try that again, Joe? Duck and cover, kids, the adults are playing at war again!”

Biden couldn’t be reached for further comment, except to say, “Think they bought that bullshit?” captured on a hot mike.