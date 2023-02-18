President Biden Is Suing China For All of The Spy Balloons They Have Launched Towards The US

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Satire News) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who looks like a young Oprah Winfrey, stated that POTUS informed the World Court to sue Chinese President Xi Jinping, China, and the makers of the Spy Balloons for spying on the United States.

Miss Jean-Pierre, who said that plans are in order to launch a full scale attack on China, if the evil Jinping continues sending his fucking spy balloons to America.

Meanwhile VP Kamala Harris will be flying to Hong Kong and meeting with the Chinese President in an attempt to show him how the cow ate the cabbage, as they say in rural Texas, rural Oklahoma, and parts of Wyoming.

VPOTOS does not like Chinese food, so she is taking an ice chest filled with frozen Big Macs, Whopper Burgers, Taco Bell burritos, and Whataburger Whatashrimp sandwiches.

In UK News: King Charles III, was rushed to the hospital after getting bit in his groin region by a wayward River Thames alligator.