President Biden Is Suing China For All of The Spy Balloons They Have Launched Towards The US

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 18 February 2023

image for President Biden Is Suing China For All of The Spy Balloons They Have Launched Towards The US
POTUS is suing China for $43.7 billion.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Satire News) - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who looks like a young Oprah Winfrey, stated that POTUS informed the World Court to sue Chinese President Xi Jinping, China, and the makers of the Spy Balloons for spying on the United States.

Miss Jean-Pierre, who said that plans are in order to launch a full scale attack on China, if the evil Jinping continues sending his fucking spy balloons to America.

Meanwhile VP Kamala Harris will be flying to Hong Kong and meeting with the Chinese President in an attempt to show him how the cow ate the cabbage, as they say in rural Texas, rural Oklahoma, and parts of Wyoming.

VPOTOS does not like Chinese food, so she is taking an ice chest filled with frozen Big Macs, Whopper Burgers, Taco Bell burritos, and Whataburger Whatashrimp sandwiches.

In UK News: King Charles III, was rushed to the hospital after getting bit in his groin region by a wayward River Thames alligator.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
ChinaJoseph BidenSpy Balloon

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more