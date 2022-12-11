India has Trash and Garbage Dumps that Can Be Seen from Outer Space

According to News articles - India, has a huge growing population and no Birth Control of any kind - (not even birth control pills). So, it has the largest trash and garbage piles on the planet. Huge numbers of people generate huge amounts of trash.

India has one and a half Billion people - (while England has 67 million people) - and the population is increasing rapidly. Those Indian men are Horny, and the wife has to give as much sex as the Man wants. (Isn't that terrible?)

Anyway - Delhi has several trash Mountains surrounding it. These are Mini - Himalayas of Trash - poisoning villagers who live nearby with methane gas and frequent huge fires.

Some Delhi landfill trash hills are over 200 feet high - way higher than the Taj Mahal - and cover more land than the Taj Mahal.

The Methane gas is so bad that those that can afford them wear gas masks daily. (Methane gas is the most potent of the gases that is heating up the planet.)

Meanwhile - India is spending Billions on its Space program - but what good is a Space program if you don't have a planet to live on?