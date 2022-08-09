India is Going to end up Owning Britain - Really

Funny story written by UncleDale

Tuesday, 9 August 2022

image for India is Going to end up Owning Britain - Really
In a gentle way, you can BUY the world - Mahatma Gandhi

Because of Brexit, Europe can't own Britain any more - so the British Corporations are searching for a new owner - (this helps them avoid blame and new taxes for the way thing are) - (and still operate things behind the scenes).

One thing about Margaret Thatcher, she was upfront and out in the open, as she had her foot on the British worker's throats. The corporations don't work like that - (so can secretly cause economic suffering beneficial to their aims).

Anyway - with Rishi - the new owners - the Indians will flood in and buy up everything. They have enough Money - are not spending any at home for basic water and electric for their citizens.

Their eventual plan is declare Britain an Indian Commonwealth nation, and the head of India - Emperor of England.

But they will wait and do this after the reign of Elizabeth of course - and are willing to wait - are playing the Long Game.

If Truss gets in - all bets are off, and the Medical Corporations take over the National Health.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BritainColonialismIndia

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more