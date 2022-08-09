India is Going to end up Owning Britain - Really

Because of Brexit, Europe can't own Britain any more - so the British Corporations are searching for a new owner - (this helps them avoid blame and new taxes for the way thing are) - (and still operate things behind the scenes).

One thing about Margaret Thatcher, she was upfront and out in the open, as she had her foot on the British worker's throats. The corporations don't work like that - (so can secretly cause economic suffering beneficial to their aims).

Anyway - with Rishi - the new owners - the Indians will flood in and buy up everything. They have enough Money - are not spending any at home for basic water and electric for their citizens.

Their eventual plan is declare Britain an Indian Commonwealth nation, and the head of India - Emperor of England.

But they will wait and do this after the reign of Elizabeth of course - and are willing to wait - are playing the Long Game.

If Truss gets in - all bets are off, and the Medical Corporations take over the National Health.