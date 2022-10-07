Cheryl Cole and Liz Hurley To Star In An Erotically Sexy X-Rated Motion Picture With Ron Jeremy Jr.

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

HOLLYWOOD - (Satire News) - The "King of X-Rated Films," Ron Jeremy is proud to announce that the chip off the old block, his son Ron Jr., has agreed to appear in an X-rated movie with two stunningly sensuous women

"Little Big Ronnie," as Ron Jr. is called said that he is quite excited to be appearing in a movie with two of the sexiest women on the planet, Liz Hurley and Cheryl Cole.

The movie is titled "A Stud and Two Hot, Sexy Brooklyn Babes And Their Sultry Sex Romp Vacation In Sardinia."

The motion picture is a a Hide and Seek Productions film in association with Simon Cowell's 19th Hole Production Company.

The fast paced X-rated flick will be shot on location in the tiny sea resort town of Pizzeria, Sardinia, which is the birthplace of WWII Italian tyrant Benito "El Bastardo" Mussolini.

Liz and Cheryl will be portraying a promiscuous mother - daughter from Brooklyn who travel to Sardinia to get away from the lascivious world of call girls (for a while at least).

While having reconstituted pasta at a quaint Italian bistro, Sadie (the mother) and Calista (the daughter) encounter the infamous movie director Lazlo LaCervixa, who finds mom and daughter to be extremely sexy and well-endowed in the tits department.

The three soon end up at The Villa Mar Del Mar Magnifico Hotel, where they engage in an extended menage-a-trois sex capade.

SIDENOTE: Also appearing in the film will be Ronda Rousey, Rob Gronkowski, Kate Gosselin, and Paul McCartney in a cameo as himself.