MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - (Sports Satire) - A horsewoman from Muskogee, Alexis Sunsell, 24, recently told a reporter with The Ipso Facto News that she has been riding horses for 11 years, ever since her breasts developed when she was 13.

Miss Sunsell, recently divorced her husband of 4 years, Rufus, because he told some of his co-workers that she had inverted nipples.

Sara told IF reporter Fuchsia Garfunkel that she was born with inverted nipples and it has never prevented her from riding her horse to be best of her ability.

Garfunkel even noted that Sunsell told her that one of the things that attracted her current boyfriend to her was the fact that she does in fact have inverted nipples.

SIDENOTE: Alexis told Garfunkel that since Rufus does not make a big deal out of her inverted nipples, she does not make a big deal out of his one undescended testicles.