A Woman In Oklahoma Says That Her Inverted Nipples Do Not Interfere At All With Her Ability To Ride a Horse

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 15 October 2022

image for A Woman In Oklahoma Says That Her Inverted Nipples Do Not Interfere At All With Her Ability To Ride a Horse
Inverted nipples have never stopped Sara from riding a horse.

MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - (Sports Satire) - A horsewoman from Muskogee, Alexis Sunsell, 24, recently told a reporter with The Ipso Facto News that she has been riding horses for 11 years, ever since her breasts developed when she was 13.

Miss Sunsell, recently divorced her husband of 4 years, Rufus, because he told some of his co-workers that she had inverted nipples.

Sara told IF reporter Fuchsia Garfunkel that she was born with inverted nipples and it has never prevented her from riding her horse to be best of her ability.

Garfunkel even noted that Sunsell told her that one of the things that attracted her current boyfriend to her was the fact that she does in fact have inverted nipples.

SIDENOTE: Alexis told Garfunkel that since Rufus does not make a big deal out of her inverted nipples, she does not make a big deal out of his one undescended testicles.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
NipplesPoo

