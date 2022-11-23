"Queen Elizabeth Rocks" T-Shirts Are Outselling Lionel Messi's, Eric Cantona's, and Chicharito's Combined

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 23 November 2022

QE T-Shirts are selling like cotton candy at the carnival.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The BBC reports that the "Queen Elizabeth Rocks" T-Shirts are outselling the combined T-Shirts of soccer stars Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, and Chicharito.

The Amalgamated Data Gathering Agency reports that 47% of all T-Shirts sold in the USA are QE's T-Shirts.

A spokesperson for Lionel Messi, with the Argentinian team said that he believes that the ADGA is mistaken, because Messi is the king of soccer and the fact that QE who never played soccer leads in shirt sales has to be some kind of glitch, or hoax, or fakery started by England's King Charles III. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

