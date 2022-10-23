A Daisy Duke Short Shorts Wearing Ex-Pole Dancer Elected Sheriff of Custer County Colorado

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 23 October 2022

Sherry, a Britney Spears lookalike, divorced her husband of seven years because he cheated on her with their maid.

CUSTER COUNTY, Colorado - (Satire News) - Ever since she was a little girl growing up in Iowa, Sherry Tuckahoe, wanted to do two things when she grew up; one, she wanted to work as a pole dancer and two, she wanted to be a sheriff.

Well the strikingly gorgeous Miss Tuckahoe got her degree in law enforcement from Pike's Peak University, and upon graduation she hired on as a deputy with the Custer County Sheriff's Department (Colorado).

Sherry, who is only 27, quickly worked her way up the ranks, becoming a deputy sheriff after only three months.

The word at the sheriff's department was that Tuckahoe was given preferential treatment because her father was Senator Riley F. Tuckahoe of Durango, and because on a scale of 1 to 10, she was an 11.

Sherry's husband and mayor of Colorado Springs Boone "Boo Boo" Tuckahoe insisted that, that was not the case.

SIDENOTE: A reporter with The Denver Mountain High Daily Newspaper, Cisco Coors revealed that the fact that during her first year as a deputy, the entire law enforcement unit voted her "The Sexiest Deputy On The Force," had absolutely nothing to do with her being elected sheriff.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

