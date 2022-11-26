The Five Kardashian Sisters Are Very Concerned About The Nation's Tampon Shortage

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 November 2022

image for The Five Kardashian Sisters Are Very Concerned About The Nation's Tampon Shortage
The Kardashian sisters are the most country's most popular sisters since Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen.

HIDDEN HILLS, California - (Satire News) - Tabloid Today's Papaya Bamboo says that the Kardashian sisters are extremely upset about the tampon shortage that has just hit the nation.

Miss Bamboo said that Kim, who was recently dumped by her boyfriend Pete Davidson, for being too old, is especially worried due to the fact that she has an unusually large vagina (beaver).

Khloe, who is the biggest and tallest of the K-5, as info guru Andy Cohen calls them, said that she is not too concerned since her muffin (pussy) is big, but it's nowhere near as big as sister Kim's.

Meanwhile the littlest of the Kardashian klan, Kourtney says she isn't worried because her period flow has never been Mississippi River-like.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

