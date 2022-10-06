The X-Rated Book, "The Sandwalkers - Prostitutes of The Kalahari Desert" Is the Best Selling Book in The Nation

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - The New York Sunshine Observer Newspaper has just announced that the book that is #1 on the best seller list is Allegra Waterwell's novel, The Sandwalkers - Prostitutes of The Kalahari Desert."

The book quickly shot to the top of the book charts after only being out for 12 hours.

Lexi Aspen with the Cloud 9 News Agency said that it is one of the most enjoyable books she has read in a long, long time.

She noted that the erotic scene between the lasciviously lewd male and female camels was tastefully done, although it did seem a bit explicitly titillating.

Aspen especially liked Waterwell's extensive use of alliteration, for example, "The bosomy breasted billowing broad brotallied her bleached blonde bouffant as she bodaciously bequeathed her bismotic blow job to her beloved brazenly burly beau."

SIDENOTE: The X-rated book, which includes over three dozen illustrations is also the #1 book in Scotland, France, Mexico, and Pisagovia.