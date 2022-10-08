Cry Me A Birthday Bridge

Funny story written by Ana Sian

Saturday, 8 October 2022

image for Cry Me A Birthday Bridge
Happy Fucking Bombday, Mr. President

Blowing up the Crimea Bridge on Putin’s 70th birthday! Now that is class! That’s frickin’ James Bond! They even made a stamp of it – and so quickly! Now that is comedy!

(I guess there were supposed to be 2 explosions, according to the stamp? Maybe a bomb waiting for a better trigger? Blow it again, boys and girls! There are still cars crossing.)

Psychological warfare at Ukraine’s fingertips. (IF they did it … imagine if it was just some stupid Russian mistake, since they’ve been making a lot of them lately, it wouldn’t be surprising. Putin could only blame himself, and the bomb wouldn’t be as poetic, just hilarious.)

For Putin’s 71st birthday: winning the war and forcing Putin to sign a surrender.

For 72nd B-Day: pushing Russians back farther and farther until they’re beyond the Ural Mountains, then just keep pushing until the entire pro-Russian population are housed in gulags in Siberia.

For 73rd B-Day: Renaming Russia “Little Ukraine”

For 74th B-Day: Breaking Russia into tiny new countries – which will likely start warring with each other, rehashing old grudges, essentially doing what Serbia/Croatia/Etc did when they were finally out from under the yoke of the Soviet Union.

For 75th B-Day: invade China and take over and divide that nation into its smaller nations, who are also waiting for liberation … though they too may begin to fight with each other.

For 76th B-Day: Rename China “Little Taiwan.”

For 77th B-Day: make Putin kiss a dog’s asshole

For 78th B-Day: Dead.

And there’s your world news for the next few years. How accurate am I?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
CrimeaUkraineVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more