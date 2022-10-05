A British Jet Fighter Pilot Is Shot Down Over Ukraine

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 5 October 2022

image for A British Jet Fighter Pilot Is Shot Down Over Ukraine
"Capt. Greengate is one of the finest pilots in the RAF - We will get him back." -PM LIZ TRUSS

UKRAINE - (UK Satire) - The BBC is reporting that a British pilot, who has been identified as Capt. Winthrop D. Greengate, 42, from Liverpool, has been shot down by Russian surface-to-air missiles just outside of the Ukrainian town of Lozova, which is considered the Broccoli Capital of Ukraine.

Reports are that the UK pilot was able to zig-zag and avoid a total of 12 missiles, but the 13th one clipped his wing causing the plane to crash in a watermelon patch.

Local Ukrainian soldiers are in the midst of trying to find the plane and the pilot, who could very well have survived.

Meanwhile Putin has informed the new British prime minister (Liz Truss) that if she does not recall her British troops, her naval vessels, and her RAF planes, he will have no choice but to fire several missiles at Wembley Stadium, and put a stop to all of the soccer* games.

*Football in the UK.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Ukraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more