NEW YORK CITY - The New York Sunshine Observer has just annouced that they have learned that Queen Elizabeth's will, left $4.7 million to the government of Ukraine.

Her majesty stressed that it was to be used to buy food, medicine, bottled water, bullets, grenades, and surface-to-air missiles.

King Charles III, said that the queen stressed that the money was also to be used to buy Barbie dolls for the little girls and soccer balls for the little boys.

Meanwhile, Prince William has stated that if he never speaks to is brother Prince Harry again, it will be too soon.

WEATHER NOTE: The temperature in Siberia, Russia is currently minus 6 degrees.