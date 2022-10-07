King Charles III, Says That His "Mum" Queen Elizabeth Left $4.7 Million To Ukraine Government

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 7 October 2022

image for King Charles III, Says That His "Mum" Queen Elizabeth Left $4.7 Million To Ukraine Government
England will be shipping millions of bottles of water to the Ukraine as per QE's wishes.

NEW YORK CITY - The New York Sunshine Observer has just annouced that they have learned that Queen Elizabeth's will, left $4.7 million to the government of Ukraine.

Her majesty stressed that it was to be used to buy food, medicine, bottled water, bullets, grenades, and surface-to-air missiles.

King Charles III, said that the queen stressed that the money was also to be used to buy Barbie dolls for the little girls and soccer balls for the little boys.

Meanwhile, Prince William has stated that if he never speaks to is brother Prince Harry again, it will be too soon.

WEATHER NOTE: The temperature in Siberia, Russia is currently minus 6 degrees.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
King Charles IIIQueen Elizabeth IIUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more