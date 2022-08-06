Zelensky To Star In His Own Russia-Ukraine Biopic; Edges Out Jeremy Renner For Lead Role

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that he will star in his own biopic film with a script still in the works.

As Russia and Ukraine agree to continue ceasefire talks, Zelensky has won global praise as he fights to defend Ukraine against Russia’s invasion. If and when the war comes to an end, Zelensky will be in talks to be cast in a lead role about the 44-year-old politician. Initially, Jeremy Renner was seen as a logical choice given their similarities, but Zelensky has personally intervened and floated out the idea of him starring. He cited his background as an actor and being one of Ukraine’s most popular comedians, along with first-hand experience of the current situation, as grounds for taking creative control of the biopic.

In a statement, Zelensky confirmed, “This is something I’m interested in pursuing but only after the war has ended and I’ve ensured the safety of Ukraine’s people and borders. It’ll be a victory when the weapons fall silent. Only after that, will the cameras roll. Right now, I need ammunition, not a script.”

Ralph Fiennes and Jim Carey are rumored to be cast as Vladmir Putin and Joe Biden respectively.