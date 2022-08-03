Frack is Whack

Is your water on fire? What? NO! Why not?

Here, at Halliburton, we can show you how to drill and turn water into fire. Fire is what helped Mankind evolve, so fire good, yes?

The company once employed Dick “the Slick Trick” Cheney and is now responsible for most of the fracking that takes place around the world.

Read their profile on Wikipedia. There’s lots and lots of controversies concerning the company, even long before George W Bush created a fake war in Iraq so Dick and “The Hall” could make even more money while innocent Iraqis were butchered by Americans who shouldn’t have been there in the first place.

And now do you really wonder why Putin invaded Ukraine?

America does it all the time and is able to garner support from most people, even those who know that invasion does nothing but get a lot of good people killed and a lot of bad people richer.

If a company make water burn, is it a miracle nation? Something Jesus would love? Or is it evil?

There’s such a fine line between good and evil … it’s probably best for the average person not to think about it and just let it happen. You can’t change it, so why worry?

Have a drink of flaming water! So refreshing on a hot winter’s day.