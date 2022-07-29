A United States F-14 Tomcat Jet Shoots Down a Russian Drone That Had Entered San Francisco Air Space

SAN FRANCISCO - (Satire News) - The White House has just issued a bulletin stating that an X-67D Russian drone, that had entered San Francisco airspace was shot down by a US Air Force F-14 Tomcat.

The drone fell to earth in Chinatown in at least 46 pieces.

General Julio Grandfella, 58, stated that part of the Russian drone showed that it had been manufactured by a drone parts company located in Cotton Britches, Alabama.

President Biden has been briefed on the serious matter, and he commented that the incident is going to be fully investigated by the FBI, and if in fact the drone was built in Alabama, then the company responsible will be hit with a hefty fine, plus it will be permanently shut down.

Meanwhile a spokesperson for the Alabama Drone Company has issued a statement stating that the drone parts are all obviously counterfeit.