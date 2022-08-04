Female Basketball Star in Russia Gets 9 Year Prison Sentence (For Being Black Capitalist Pig)

Funny story written by UncleDale

Thursday, 4 August 2022

image for Female Basketball Star in Russia Gets 9 Year Prison Sentence (For Being Black Capitalist Pig)
I see no problem here.

(Story from Pravda Sports, translated to English) Russia is a legally fair country - if you are rich American Capitalist Pig visiting Russia, and so much as spit on the sidewalk - jail for you.

If you are a poor American and love Lenin, we love you.

This macho woman with Capitalistic Tattoos thought she Could just come over here and smoke the Potsky. No, not in Russia.

We have Laws, Ethics and Morals - unlike the Corrupt West.

Putin is our shining example for the world - Ms. Griner is not.

Putin lives a clean live - no pot or hemp products. His only weakness is invading countries and causing deaths. He overreacts a little, at times.

Ms. Griner has to pay a One Million Ruble fine, around $16, 000 dollars.

Our money is a little inflated right now due to bombing Syrian villages, stealing Crimea and invading Ukraine. We have heard rich Capitalist countries use the Ruble as toilet paper. If we find out, who does it - we will invade.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

