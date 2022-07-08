Trump Is Now Insisting That Over 73,000 Citizens Living In Japan Illegally Voted For Joe Biden

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 8 July 2022

image for Trump Is Now Insisting That Over 73,000 Citizens Living In Japan Illegally Voted For Joe Biden
Trump said that Yokini Bung had the prettiest lips he had ever seen.

BROOKLYN - (Satire News) - The biggest liar in the history of the United States, Donaldo Trump, now is spewing forth that he heard from a Japanese Geisha girl, that over 73,000 people in Japan voted for Joey Biden.

The Trumptard said that he got the information from a very sexy Geisha girl, who once danced for him when he visited Osaka ten years ago.

DJT said that he and Yokini Bung, have been texting buddies for nine years, seven months, and sixteen days.

The Pied Piper of the Potomac said that he does not recall having intimate relations with Miss Bung, because they met back during his recreational drug use period.

Meanwhile, Yokini's husband, Lars Fenderpix stated to 'Boom Boom News.' that his sensuously sexy wife has never ever met the tax-evading, Putin-ass kissing shitass (Trump).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpJanuary 6Joseph Biden

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more