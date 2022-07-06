President Biden Tells The Big U.S. Oil Companies To Lower Their Damn Prices or He'll Buy All of Our Oil From Mexico

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Wednesday, 6 July 2022

image for President Biden Tells The Big U.S. Oil Companies To Lower Their Damn Prices or He'll Buy All of Our Oil From Mexico
"Look you big oil fellas - I'll buy jillions of gallons of oil from Mexico!" -PRES. JOE BIDEN

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden said he has had it with Exxon-Mobil, Shell, Conoco, Chevron, and Phillips 66, and thinking that they can keep on gauging the pockets of every man and woman in the nation.

He pointed out that each individual oil company has more money than the four countries who make up the United Kingdom.

POTUS has put his foot down and he has made each of the big oil giants know that he has just worked out a deal with the President of Mexico Andres "Andy" Manuel Lopez Obrador to purchase over 4.9 billion barrels of their "Numero Uno" brand Pemex oil.

Mexico will ship the oil, which is from the oil rich states of Tabasco, Campeche, Oaxaxa, and Yucatan to the United States on four of their super oil tankers, from Vera Cruz to Galveston.

Boom Boom News reports are that each one of the five oil companies are begging President Biden to please reconsider.

SIDENOTE: Biden smiling like the Colorado cat that swallowed the Connecticut canary, adjusted his aviator glasses, took a sip of his Diet Dr. Pepper and replied, "Well like they say down in the Lone Star state, "Tuff titty said the kitty."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

