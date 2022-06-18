China’s Word is as Good as Gonads ... I mean, gold.

China has stated that absolutely, unequivocally, you-bet-yer-ass they WILL not INVADE Taiwan. (Sorry, I capitalized the wrong words there.)

Just because Putin amassed his forces along the Russian border with Ukraine BEFORE he then invaded ... doesn’t mean that China will do likewise with Taiwan.

How can China reassure the world they are telling no lies? Well, first of all, Taiwan is an island, so therefore, there is no border between the two countries. (A Chinese government spokesmen added, “Sorry, I mean, one country. We’re all one big happy country.)

When this reporter asked, “But are you still denying that you invaded Tibet and are not committing genocide, enforced sterilization, and lots of other fun and evil things against the Uyghur people?”

The Chinese doucebag – I mean, spokesman – answered, “No, they’re all Chinese people, just living in different places. Like how Putin says Ukrainians are just displaced Russians, and how Hitler said the Germans of the Sudetenland just wanted to come home from Czechoslovakia. We love all the people we conquered. Didn’t European nations do the same in the past? So why pick on poor little old China ... you round-eyed bastard!”

He had a point. The British Empire alone invaded tons of countries and committed genocide against tons of people all the while still calling themselves civilized. “If you want to cancel anyone,” the Chinese prick continued, “then start with the Brits. Then move onto the French, Dutch, Germans, Spanish, Portuguese ... the list goes ever on! But those days are done. Now it’s time for China to take over the world!”

I thought he was quoting from a Superman cartoon since he sounded so much like Lex Luther, but he was smiling the whole time, and not in an ironic way.

China is actively trying to take over the world. Just ask the people of the Solomon Islands. Or, better yet, ask the Australians or New Zealanders ... both of whom exist (except for their respective indigenous populations) due to the British invaded and killing the people who already lived there.

We’re all gonna be Chinese in the future. And it starts with the coming invasion of Taiwan. My guess this will be around Christmas, since that is a Western celebration, so the Chinese will catch us all offguard.

Merry Chinese-mas, Charlie Brown.