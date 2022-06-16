China discovers an extraterrestrial civilization

Thursday, 16 June 2022

An image decoded from one of the signals.

London— The Chinese media is reporting that the nation’s specialized five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope (FAST) has detected what appears to be signals used by ‘extraterrestrial civilizations‘.

FAST is a radio telescope capable of picking up technology based signals from space.

The US and European space agencies have yet to catch up with China's evolving technological progress.

Researchers from Beijing Normal University published their findings in a report Tuesday. In the report, the team claims to have discovered “several cases of possible traces of extraterrestrial civilizations from outside the Earth.” Those traces include narrowband signals, which are used for short-range transmissions. A rhythm in the signals appears to be some type of language. The placement of sounds in the alien signals resembles those of televised news reports as seen on earth.

According to the report, “electromagnetic waves are the most suitable carrier or messenger for communication produced on other world's. Regardless of wind or rain, (the waves) can penetrate the earth’s atmosphere regardless of weather.”

Peng Bo, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory, said that the signals are likely alien civilizations, but they are currently unable to identify the world it came from.

The civilization that produced the technology is most likely already extinct, or they evolved into a higher state of life. The signal traveled millions of light years to reach the earth which means the signals were created millions and millions of years ago.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

