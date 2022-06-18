U. S. To Grow All Food Overseas in China

There is drought in California and the Midwest. Something must be done.

Far-seeing Treasury officials, and Congress, see a solution in growing our food in China, the biggest dictatorship on the planet, and exporting the food, 3,000 miles to America - just as we do with our factory goods.

And there will be cheaper labor for the huge U.S. agricultural corporations-and a big bonus for politicians at future Campaign Contribution times.

If it works, all our chicken farms and hog plantations will be moved to China, also Corporate CEO's say chickens grow better there, and cheaper. And, they say, Chinese farmers want those big hog waste ponds.

And don't worry, there, will be plenty of part-time fast food and retail jobs for the displaced U.S. workers.

It is a win-win situation. It all started when 30 years of Republican Presidents, (and Bill Clinton) helped most U.S. industries, such as GE, Apple, etc., move all their manufacturing jobs over to China, India, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Bangladesh-and don't forget Mexico. Now big agriculture will follow-with help from Congress' Export-Import bank funding the moves..

So, what if towns, all over the US got economically decimated when all that town's jobs goto China or Mexico, etc.? They town's residents just keep voting Republican. This encouraged the Republicans to do more.

And as one Republican congressman, Mitch McConnell, reminded us. "Remember that old saying-you can't make an omelette without breaking a few eggs.

“We Republicans love that old saying, because it allows us to treat the voters like pieces of crap, while helping our Corporate Fat Cat buddies, increase profits, and do cheaper dirty manufacturing overseas.

“The more we mistreat our Republican voters, the more they vote for us.

“Must be something about that basic S and M aspect of Christianity."