President Biden Warns China That If Another One of Their Bombers Flies Over a U.S. State, He'll Turn Hong Kong Into One Gigantic Parking Lot

WASHINGTON, D.C. - (Satire News) - President Biden says he has had it with China thinking that they can fly over US states like Oregon, Hawaii, Montana, and Alaska.

In a statement that made it abundantly clear, POTUS told the Chinese leader Xi Jinping, that if one more of his bombers comes within 100 yards of any US state, he will send his $7.2 billion state-of-the-art stealth bomber (The SB-77) to bomb the shit out of Hong Kong, turning it into the biggest fucking parking lot in the civilized world.

Biden took a sip of his Diet 7-Up as he said that he recently spoke with VP Harris about this matter, and she replied, quoting now... "Joey, I think that it's high time that you show Xi "Rice-a-Roni" Jinping that he isn't messing with that scarecrow-looking Russian Vlady Putin, or that fat tub-of-lard North Korean carnival freak show freak Kim Jong-un.

Meanwhile In Trump News, Donald Trump is reportedly so afraid of going to prison that he has bought a disguise that will make him look like a Tampa Bay Buccaneer cheerleader; an ugly-as-hell one, but nonetheless.