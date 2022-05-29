Russia and China … Democracy, what Democracy?

Can Russia and China ever become democratic? Do they know how?

At present, as the world has seen, Russia is being controlled, not be a democratically-elected dictator (an oxymoron … or just a moron), but by the world’s most powerful mafia Don. Where the Godfather had Tommy guns, Vlad has nuclear warheads. Winner by a missile – will Coppola make a Godfather Part 4?

But before both Russia and China called themselves communist (which they are not, according to strict communist theory), one had an Emperor and the other had a Czar.

King, Queen, Emperor, Czar, Big Kahuna, El Comandante, Infante, Autocrat, Caliph, Doge, Despot, Eminence, Excellency, Pharaoh, Heir Apparent, Boy-King, Llama, Khan, President, Prime Minister, Pope and Pied Piper … these are just fancy ways a not calling a dictator a dictator (their feelings get hurt quickly and easily).

A fascist dictator is a fascist dictator, no matter how tall their hats are or how fluffy their ermine robes.

So China and Russia have never have moments in their respective histories where the people have determined who gets to lead, and to also have powers to depose said dictator if he/she/it gets out of control.

The French have done this. As have the Americans. And the Vietnamese and Cubans. And the British did it too, though they, somehow, still retain their dictator as well as a prime minister, and call themselves democratic? Wha? Many European countries have gotten rid of the medieval institution known as “The Royal Family”. Just because they’ve learned to bathe (took a few centuries and a bit of Black Plague) doesn’t mean they’re better than the common man.

So even though both countries have tons of common men and women (especially China – over a billion people who still can’t rise up and overthrow their “Chairman” – another pretty word for a fucking asshole), neither will ever be democratic for a simple reason …

… they just don’t know how.