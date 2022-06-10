Bloody Dictatorship China Say U.S. Criticism is Damaging Its Reputation

UncleDale

Friday, 10 June 2022

Freedom

China the largest dictatorship on Earth has half a million, or more, Muslims in concentration camp towns, and working in prison factories.

The rulers are very concerned that constant U.S. criticism about Human Rights and Taiwan Rights, is harming its image around the world.

'We are a peaceful, benevolent society,’ said a spokesman. 'Just because we stole Tibet and want to control the Pacific Ocean is no reason to criticize us.’

'If this continues, the spokesman said, ‘many very profitable American factories using by slave labor will be closed, and then what the little U.S. kids have for Xmas?'

'So, beware Mr. Biden!'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

