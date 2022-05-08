Putin Is Hallucinating That He's Adolf Hitler

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 8 May 2022

image for Putin Is Hallucinating That He's Adolf Hitler
Melania proudly wearing the $4,000 Russian hat that her sexting buddy Vladimir Putin gave her.

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - Vlady Putin knows that he truly fucked up by invading Ukraine, as is evidenced by the fact the Ukraine is kicking Putty's communist ass all over creation.

The leader of Russia, who is now about as popular as expired Vodka, is having migraine headaches that cause him to hallucinate and make him believe that he is the new Adolf Hitler, minus the cocksucker tiny mustache, of course.

One of Putin's girlfriend's even noted that he hasn't had an erection since the illegal, evil invasion of the Ukraine.

Putin, is of course denying the headaches, the non-erections, and even the fact that his new texting buddy Melania Trump has dumped his invasionatory ass, like a toddler dumping his peas on the kitchen floor. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
HitlerInvasionUkraineVladimir PutinWanker

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more