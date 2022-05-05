Tory Voter will give them one last chance, for the seventh time

Brian Asshat, grammar nazi, and thrower of shoes has said, to no-ones great surprise, that he will be giving the Conservatives one last go.

Near neighbour, Gary Johnson said 'Over Lockdown I got to know Brian a bit, I mean I was always throwing his shoes back into his garden for him, and I spoke to him about the mess the world was in'.

'What has Gary been saying?' asked Brian later, when we told him 'Oh, that. Of course I will be giving the Conservatives only one more chance. Yes, I know I have said that seven times before, but this time I really mean it'.

We will see if Brian sticks to what he says. I bet you can't wait to find out either way, can you?