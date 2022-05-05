Putin's Piano Playing

News has reached us that in his downtime from his attempts to be a real-life Bond Villian, evil Russian bloke Vladimir Putin is launching an album of restful piano playing.

Taking his cue from the vast success of Enya, Putin's soft, pastel-shaded instrumentals are to be launched at a local branch of HMV as a warm-up to a tour planned for late June.

With a full accompanying orchestra, a choir of 19 and a full bagpipe section, the album, Welcome to My World features twelve tracks, which range from the solo piano piece A Spider trapped in a bowl of Rice Pudding, to the full-on screeching orchestral bombast of Whoops, I said the wrong thing again, didn't I?