Putin's Piano Playing

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Thursday, 5 May 2022

image for Putin's Piano Playing
A gig in the Vatican, I would love that

News has reached us that in his downtime from his attempts to be a real-life Bond Villian, evil Russian bloke Vladimir Putin is launching an album of restful piano playing.

Taking his cue from the vast success of Enya, Putin's soft, pastel-shaded instrumentals are to be launched at a local branch of HMV as a warm-up to a tour planned for late June.

With a full accompanying orchestra, a choir of 19 and a full bagpipe section, the album, Welcome to My World features twelve tracks, which range from the solo piano piece A Spider trapped in a bowl of Rice Pudding, to the full-on screeching orchestral bombast of Whoops, I said the wrong thing again, didn't I?

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Vladimir PutinWanker

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more