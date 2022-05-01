Afghanistan Is Sending Their Crack Big Red 13th Taliban Regiment To Ukraine To Fight Putin's Evil Invaders

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 1 May 2022

image for Afghanistan Is Sending Their Crack Big Red 13th Taliban Regiment To Ukraine To Fight Putin's Evil Invaders
"The Taliban's Big Red 13th Regiment is the toughest I have ever seen." -GEN. RUSSEL HONOE

KABUL, Afghanistan - (Satire News) - President Abu Taboo Fashu of Afghanistan, has just announced that he will be sending aid to Ukraine, in the form of the Taliban's Big Red 13th Taliban Regiment.

President Fashu, called President Biden and he told him that the Big Red 13th regiment includes 900 soldiers and 73 officers, who are meaner than a badger with a toothache.

The Afghani president noted that every member of the famed regiment hates Russian soldiers as much as the Trumptard hates dieting.

He further added that each member of the 13th will be paid a wartime salary, plus he will given a brand new camel, and his very own elderly whore.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
AfghanistanRussiaUkraine

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more