Spoof writer killed by wild poodles

Funny story written by susan allen-rosario

Wednesday, 23 February 2022

image for Spoof writer killed by wild poodles
Makes no sense, yet some sense...

Williams Lake, B.C. - Residents and vacationers may never want to return to this little piece of Canadian heaven.

"There were body parts spread all over the beach. We had to rush the kids back to the cabin, absolute carnage. It was disgusting."

Park rangers say they have received several reports of dog like animals hiding behind trees in the park, scaring people.

"At first, we thought maybe the park patrons were eating mushrooms again...but this? Unbelievable."

A family friend was kind enough to travel to Canada and identify the remains.

"Most of the family members are too old to travel. Dental records were no help to anyone...some kid ripped out her broken teeth for the tooth fairy, what a haul. Kid made bank. Other people's kids, right? I said, yeah that's her. She had a neck tattoo. I once thought, what a shit place for a tattoo."

Veterinarians think that maybe a herd of wandering poodles mated with wild bear cubs.

"This is the only explanation that makes no sense, yet some sense. Beats out the woodchipper theory anyway."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
The Spoof

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more