The Spoof Humor Site Has Just Been Named The #1 Humor Site of All-Time

PARIS, France - (Satire News) - The World Satire & Parody Federation, which is based in Paris, has just announced that the England-based Spoof humor site has just been named "The #1 Humor Site of All-Time."

Spoof administrator/editor Kevin Killjoy, was informed by a spokesperson for the WSPF that his first class site beat out such heavy humor hitters as The Onion, Laughs Anonymous, Funny Sh*t, Kumquat May, and Tickle My Funny Boner.

Kev, as the Spoof writers call him, said that he gives the credit to his stable of talented writers which include Dewani Unlimited, Abel Rodriguez, K.C. Bell, Ben McNair, Dr. Billingsgate, Aspartame Boy, and countless others.

The graciously kind Kev also gives credit to Spoof writers from the past which include Bureau, Queen Mudder, Skoob, Frankie The K, Lady Godiva, Gail Farrelly, Morse, and so many other very talented writers.

Kev also revealed that one writer, actually turned out to be the famous English comedian Benny Hill, who penned Spoof stories under the pen name of La Chupacabra.

The well-liked and well-respected Killjoy also mentioned one writer, who wrote for the Spoof for only 4 days. His nom-de-plume was Ying Yang Ying Yo Yo, and he was half Chinese and half African-American.

YYYYY's stories were all written in Mandarin Chinese with bits and pieces of Ebonics thrown in. When 5Y left the Spoof he was #803 on The Spoof's Top Writer's Chart.

SIDENOTE: Kevin Killjoy told writer Loretta Piffinshaw with The Ta Ta For Now News Agency (which is based in London), that he is a member of The United Kingdom Benevolent Sports Society of Brits, a group which is considering purchasing the Manchester United Red Devils.