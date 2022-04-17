Bungling Russians Take Blame for Military Mishaps

The Russian invasion of the Ukraine might be described as a continuing series of military mishaps. First their tanks got stuck in the mud, then they abandoned an entire column of tanks. They started abandoning Kyev, which was supposed to be their big conquest. Seventy-five Russian soldiers were exposed to radiation while digging around at the Chernobyl power plant. Then they abandoned Chernobyl. Now there’s the sinking of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, near Odessa. The Ukrainian military claimed they had sunk the warship with a cruise missile, but the Russians insist they sunk the ship themselves. Not to mention all the generals who have died.

The US Department of Defense says, “The DOD believes that the Russians haven't properly planned and executed their logistics and sustainment efforts. Not since World War II have Russian forces executed such a large-scale ground operation using combined arms of air, land and sea, so it’s understandable, in a way, that their planning and execution has faltered.”

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya sums up the Russian view:

“Sure the invasion has been a disaster. But it’s all our own fault. We own the war, we Russians. You can’t give credit for that to Zelensky. Hell no. Take the warship. Of course it was our own incompetence. You didn’t really think the Ukrainians could do that, did you? Of course not. We alone are responsible for the Ukrainians’ many successes. The Ukrainians didn’t launch a missile on us. We dropped it ourselves! Sure it was a costly error, but we will recover. With a military budget ten times as big as theirs, we naturally have ten times as much room for error. So what’s the big deal? The Western media have got it all wrong. We are not failing—not in any important way.

“We like to think of ourselves as the Keystone Kops of genocidal monsters. Sometimes we fall all over ourselves, sometimes we drop a bomb on the wrong place. We retreat, we bumble. Yet our intentions throughout are innocent and good. How can you not love us?”