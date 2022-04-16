Two Ukrainian Fighter Jets Sink The Pride of The Russian Navy, The RS Mikhail Baryshnikov

ON THE HIGH SEAS - (World News) - The Ukraine News Agency (UNA) reports that the pride of Putin's navy, The RS Mikhail Baryshnikov, has been sunk.

The powerful warship, was sunk when it was hit by a total of 13 missiles fired from two Ukrainian fighter jets.

One of the pilots, identified as Capt. Vinnie Lutzski, said that he was glad to see the huge Communist warship totally disappear and sink to the bottom of the ocean.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has just announced that Capt. Lutzski and Lt. (Hasi) Tankabish, will be receiving the Ukraine's highest medal, the Medal of Meticulous Mastery.

Zelenskyy added that both pilots will recieve $18,000 in cash, 200 shares (each) in Bezos-Musk, Inc., and a 2022 Cadillac Escalade in the colors of the Ukrainian flag (blue and yellow)