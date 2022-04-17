Canada Is Sending The Pride of The Canadian Navy, The CS Justin Bieber, To Ukraine

OTTAWA, Canada - (Satire News) - The Canadian government has just sent their number one warship, the CS Justin Bieber to Ukraine to help in the war effort against the damn, invading Putin military.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stated that Canada recently sent 27 tons of moose meat to help feed the Ukrainian soldiers as well as the people of the beleaguered country.

Trudeau commented that it is ironic that the namesake of the pride of the Canadian navy is also putting on a concert, with 99.3% of all the proceeds going to the Ukrainian government to help purchase much needed equipment and items such as bullets, grenades, salads, potato chips, and condoms.

In fact, Justin Bieber, has just announced that he will be donating the profits from his latest hit song, "I Got To Third Base, Just 17 Minutes Into Our First Date" to the Ukrainian first lady Mrs. Volodymyr Zelenskyy' s Auxilliary Guild.

In Other News: Venezuela is denying that they have been selling gasoline that contains a high-level of carbohydrates.