Putin Charges U.S. With War Crimes in WW2: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, Tokyo

Vladimir Putin today filed charges here with the International Criminal Court against the United States for omission of war crimes against civilians during World War II. The accusation is that the U.S. deliberately attacked civilian targets that had no military significance, killing in Japan alone over 400,000 innocent civilians, including large numbers of pregnant women and children. Putin's move comes after Vice President Kamala Harris, Sen. Richard Blumenthal; and other American officials denounced the Russian bombing of a maternity hospital in Ukraine, resulting in the death of 2 women and a child.

Putin: "In Hiroshima, ground zero for the bomb dropped there was a hospital, which was completely obliterated by the blast, killing all 80 staff members and patients in the building. Among them were women and children."

A spokesman for the Russian foreign ministry referred to what many experts believed was the unnecessary atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, at a time when Japanese leaders had already indicated a willingness to surrender. "The only purpose of the atomic bombings was to signal to the Soviet Union that the U.S. was prepared to use such weapons against that country," Putin said when filing the complaint.

The Ukrainian government today placed the total number of civilians killed by Russian attacks at 1300. The best estimates for the civilian deaths at the hands of the U.S. bombing in all of WWII is over half a million in Germany and Japan.

It is unlikely that the International Court will investigate Putin's claim since none of the government leaders who ordered the bombings are still alive.

The Hague, Netherlands. Woof Bluster with a SINful report for Spoof International News.