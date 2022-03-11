The Reason Why "The Batman" Was Banned In Russia

MOSCOW - (Satire News) - LaLaLand Daily has just revealed why the highly sucessful "The Batman" movie was banned in Russia.

Reporter Huckleberry Citrus, said that he spoke with an old high school friend who now lives in Moscow, and he told him that the Kremlin did not like three of the scenes where Catwoman spits on a photo of Putin, where she takes a black Magic Marker and paints a Hitler mustache on Putin's face, and the scene in the McDonald's bathroom, where the Riddler pisses on a photo of Putin.

When Putin found out about the three nasty scenes, he ordered that the motion picture be banned, and if any theater dares to show it anyway, that the theater would be bombed by Putin's KGBers.

In Other Related News: The unofficial word is that Russian oligarchs already have a canvas tent set up, which will end up being Putin's new Siberian residence.