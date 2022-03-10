Putin's Invasion of Ukraine Is The Real "March Madness"

MOSCOW - (World Satire) - The Kremlin Voice has turned on President Putin like Donald Trump turned on Rudy Giuliani, Michael Cohen, Megan Kelly, Tom Brady, and Stormy Daniels.

The KV no longer fears Putin or his KGB enforcers. The national Russian publication knows that Vlady is on his fucking way out.

Most of the richest Russian oligarchs are saying that Putin's invasion of Ukraine is really the true "March Madness."

They note that he has now become the Donald Jonathan Erasmus Trump of "Losers!" and talk is that he may find himself making snowmen in Siberia before too long.

One of Russia's top oligarchs, Leonid Leonavich, recently quoted the infamous words of President Nikita Khrushchev on Moscow's Free-TV back in the 60s, "I want to keep my dear, sweet Russia as pure as the driven snow, as happy as a fucking circus clown, and as powerful as a polar bear molesting a sea otter."

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Hmmm. Nikita was known to take 3 or 13 double shots of vodka on a daily basis.]