Putin Calls For Cacklemania Ceasefire

BILLINGSGATE POST: Haunted by the incessant cackle of Kamala Harris as she visits Poland and Romania, Vladimir Putin admits that his troops have become disoriented by the Ukraine loudspeakers that never stop blasting away the sounds of Kamala’s laughter that some describe “as akin to the wailing of a wounded wombat.”

Could this use of her cackle escalate the war, perhaps into a nuclear exchange between Russia and the USA?

Perhaps.

Shakespeare speaks of this possibility in The Merchant of Venice.

”If you prick us do we not bleed? If you tickle us do we not laugh? If you poison us do we not die? And if you wrong us shall we not revenge?”

Dr. Slim: “Beset with cacklemania, one should seek help before happenstance becomes reality.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dr. Dude. Taunt not, lest you be taunted upon.”