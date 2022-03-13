What Kind Of Monster Bombs A Maternity Ward?

Having a baby is often a life threatening experience. But to have to dodge bombs, be carried out of a hospital on a stretcher, across the street to a bomb shelter and have a baby there is a travesty. Russian people would never approve of that kind of action by Putin. It was savage.

Cameras were rolling and the whole world was watching. The mother carried away even had bloody facial cuts caused by bomb fragments.

If a Russian reporter were to report the above 76 words in Russia, that reporter would receive 15 years in jail.

Go straight to jail. No trial or jury. And definitely No free press.

So Russian people don’t know about this monstrous act of Putin. They aren’t aware that Putin also ordered the bombing of orphanages, churches, hospitals, and civilians all in his maniacal plan to reunite the old Soviet Union.

Putin’s second family is stashed out in a heavily guarded chalet in Switzerland. His current wife, a former Olympic gymnast, is the mother of his 3 children. His former wife, and mother of twin daughters, agreed to a divorce. Who knows what would have happened if she hadn’t agreed.

When Russian television is hacked by some teenage wizard who figures out how to expose the atrocities of the war in Ukraine to Russian citizens, (bombing of Ukraine’s orphanages, churches, hospitals and civilians) there will begin another kind of Russian revolution, and Putin will taking a fast helicopter to Switzerland.

Russian people have an instinctive acumen for right and wrong.

The baby born in the bomb shelter was a girl. Her name is Veronica.

