Jennifer Lopez Addresses The Rumor That She Had An Affair With Putin When She Was Married to Cris Judd

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 11 March 2022

image for Jennifer Lopez Addresses The Rumor That She Had An Affair With Putin When She Was Married to Cris Judd
J.Lo is blaming that Fox News douche bag, Greg Gutfeld for spreading the rumor about her and Putin.

NEW YORK CITY - (Satire News) - J.Lo told a reporter with Boom Boom News that she is tired of hearing the on-going rumor about her having an affair with President Putin.

She told Boom Boom's Hacienda Fiddle that she was 100% faithful to Cris, even though sometimes he would call her names like J.Old, Grandma Cougar, and La Muchacha Wrinkles.

J.Lo wanted Fiddle's fans to know that she never cheated on any of her four husbands including Mark Anthony, Cris Judd, Ojani Noa, or Bucky Buckowitz.

She did say that she came pretty damn close to cheating on Alex Rodriguez with Anderson Cooper, but her and Alex were never married, they were just boinking the hell out of each other. ■

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

