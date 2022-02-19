Ukraine Global War Threat Analysis

Top officials around the globe have been keeping a close eye on the events that have been transpiring around Ukraine.

Highly sought-after information has just leaked through The United Nations Security Council on War and Peace.

This report will focus on the three main players in this triad of global chess moves.

First, Ukraine’s president Vladimir Zelenskiy, next Vladimir Putin the leader of Russia, and finally Joe Biden the Sleepy Delegation of the U.S.

United Nations representatives informed Sleepy Joe that Poutine’s soldiers were near the border of Vlady.

Against these allegations Poutine stated, “Nuh-uh!”

To which Vlady immediately responded, “Ya-huh!”

Hearing of this, Sleepy Joe and His Band of Tired Men vehemently retorted together “Lies! Teller of untruths!”

The following week as tensions increased across Europe, Sleepy Joe and the U.N. sent some soldiers into Poland as a response to Russia.

Poutine responded, “Quit it!”

And Biden’s Executive Nincompoops demanded “Did nothing!”

Poutine “Fraid so!”

Joe “Fraid not!”

Poutine “Fraid so!”

Joe “Fraid not!”

Agreeing with Joe, Vlady stated “Nuh-uh!”

A lot has changed as citizens start to worry about which country will dominate the scene in the upcoming months.

Reporters have been working tirelessly on this topic in order to get half-truths and nothing but the half-truths.

And on a wire that just came in from Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery in California, not surprisingly, Moe Howard has risen from his grave.

Moe, the oldest of The Stooges and not one to be left out of a fight, arrived at a Summit Meeting of our global leaders.

In order to keep the peace, Moe slapped them, gouged their eyes, and threw 14 pies into their faces.

Classic Moe.

Thanks Moe for the laughs….oh......and for the world peace.