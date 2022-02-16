In Surprising Development, Putin Invades East Hoboken

Russian President Vladimir Putin threw the United States a surprising curveball this week. Just as American forces were preparing to intercept a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin surprised everybody by suddenly invading East Hoboken, a section of a New Jersey on the Hudson River.

“It seems I have taken the Western imperialists by surprise,” Putin laughs. “I think this is what they call the old switcheroo. I hope they will remain confused for a while.”

No one is really sure why Putin did this. East Hoboken has few obvious resources and little strategic importance. The best guess is that he did it as a surprise maneuver to throw the allies off balance.

Even American President Joe Biden had a laugh over the outrageousness of this sudden attack. “I’ve gotta admit,” he says, “You really threw me for a loop on this one, Putin. It’s a good one for sure.”

“I have no plans to do anything at this time,” Biden said. “They’re sort of a median income area. Some of those people are getting by on fifty thousand a year. It’s not a major concern at this time.”

“It’s just a small section of New Jersey,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin clarified. “We’re not too concerned about it.”