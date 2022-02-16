In Surprising Development, Putin Invades East Hoboken

Funny story written by Brett Taylor

Wednesday, 16 February 2022

image for In Surprising Development, Putin Invades East Hoboken
Turns out Putin is quite the jokester

Russian President Vladimir Putin threw the United States a surprising curveball this week. Just as American forces were preparing to intercept a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin surprised everybody by suddenly invading East Hoboken, a section of a New Jersey on the Hudson River.

“It seems I have taken the Western imperialists by surprise,” Putin laughs. “I think this is what they call the old switcheroo. I hope they will remain confused for a while.”

No one is really sure why Putin did this. East Hoboken has few obvious resources and little strategic importance. The best guess is that he did it as a surprise maneuver to throw the allies off balance.

Even American President Joe Biden had a laugh over the outrageousness of this sudden attack. “I’ve gotta admit,” he says, “You really threw me for a loop on this one, Putin. It’s a good one for sure.”

“I have no plans to do anything at this time,” Biden said. “They’re sort of a median income area. Some of those people are getting by on fifty thousand a year. It’s not a major concern at this time.”

“It’s just a small section of New Jersey,” Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin clarified. “We’re not too concerned about it.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Joseph BidenNew JerseyUkraineVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more